March 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Lidl Cyprus offers product packages for people put in quarantine

By Maria Gregory01

During these very difficult times, Lidl Cyprus responded immediately to a call by the island’s Volunteer Commissioner to create special packages for people entering compulsory quarantine on their return to Cyprus from abroad.

The donation aims to offer hygiene and comfort products to people being isolated in quarantine hotels. The products sent to the hotel were for room cleaning, personal care and snacks. The dispatch of packages took place on March 20, and was part of a larger mission.

Lidl Cyprus says it is actively engaged in the fight against the pandemic and supports all people in Cyprus. It complies with all safety regulations and promotes a safe shopping experience in all its stores. It has also implemented safe working conditions for its staff.

