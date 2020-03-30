March 30, 2020

Safe grocery shopping in COVID-19 pandemic

Healthcare provider Dr Jeffrey Van Wingen MD explains how to reduce exposure to the coronavirus disease when shopping.

This received more than 20 million views in the space of a few days.



