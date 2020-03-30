March 30, 2020

Two post offices to remain closed

By Gina Agapiou

The Cyprus Post announced two post offices in Larnaca district will be closed on Monday.

According to the announcement, the post offices of Larnaca International airport and Xylotympou will be closed on Monday.

 



