March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Banks play vital role in the real economy says central bank

By George Psyllides00

Banks play a vital role in the operation of the real economy, the central bank said in a circular to lenders, urging them to inject liquidity so that people could cover their current needs.

The circular urged banks to utilise the temporary relaxation in supervision decided by the European Central Bank to inject liquidity into the economy to cover current needs.

The circular applies to loan requests submitted by December 31, 2020.

The central bank said the aim was to pump cash into the market and avoid a credit crunch. Thus, it is important for banks to put swift evaluation and approval procedures in place, the central bank said.

It suggested that charges and expenses relating to the loan agreement should take into account the gravity of the situation and the need to channel cash to the real economy with favourable conditions.

Consequently, the central bank recommended that lenders should not burden applicants with expenses.

The central bank had announced earlier this month it was relaxing loan origination rules in a move to encourage banks to continue giving loans and adopt a more flexible stance towards businesses and households affected by the coronavirus.

It also freed capital reserves of €100m taking the total capital freed up to €1.4bn.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: economy could contract by 5 per cent this year, Petrides says

Kyriacos Iacovides

Coronavirus: Banks open applications for suspending loan repayments

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Labour ministry posts applications for coronavirus-related benefits

Elias Hazou

Labour ministry clarifies special sick leave beneficiaries

Elias Hazou

Deadline for tax returns extended

Staff Reporter

Oil plunges to 2002 lows, shares sink again

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign