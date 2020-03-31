March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

BoC announces contact details for loan repayments suspension

By Jonathan Shkurko0135

Based on the decree issued on Monday ordering all licensed banks in Cyprus to suspend the collection of loan installments, including interest, until the end of the year, the Bank of Cyprus announced the procedures for their customers to follow in order to submit their applications.

There are three types of possible applications. The first one is dedicated to individuals with pending loan installments, the second is for loans which are in the name of more than one person, all of whom must apply, and the third one is for business loans.

Customers are advised to send their completed application to [email protected]
Information about the applications will be sent to the email address provided during the application submission.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Public ‘should not be concerned’ about release of non-violent inmates

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: justice minister says compliance with decrees ‘not something that is optional’

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: between 400 and 500 samples being tested every day, Institute says

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: postal services to resume Friday to some countries

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Animal Party says pet owners can go out without SMS but close to home

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: cabinet approves house arrest for certain convicts (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign