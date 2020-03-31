March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 28 people now hospitalised at Famagusta General

By Staff Reporter0257
Famagusta general hospital

A total of 28 coronavirus patients are now hospitalised at Famagusta General, five of whom are in intensive care.

Around 2am Tuesday a patient was transferred to the hospital, and two discharges are expected later in the day.

Famagusta hospital has 110 beds plus another 10 in the renal unit.

In total, according to figures from the health ministry on Monday evening as of 3pm Monday there were 10 people hospitalised in Limassol, three in ICU and seven at Nicosia ICU.

The condition of these patients was critical but stable, authorities said.

Cyprus has recorded 230 coronavirus confirmed cases until now out of almost 7,000 tests. According to the figures, aA total of 45 people are in hospital including the 15 in ICUs.

Seven people have died, six men and one woman.



