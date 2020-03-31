March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Almost 70,000 applications received for various assistance programmes

By Staff Reporter00
Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou

The labour ministry has received applications from almost 70,000 people for various assistance programmes launched by the government to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus, the minster said.

Zeta Emilianidou said on Twitter that 69,725 applications were received. Some 4,350 were received for sick benefits, 6,180 for child allowance and 6,153 from the self employed for assistance.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cyprus Seeds calls for applications to fund research programmes

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Doctor at Paphos hospital returns home after testing negative

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Flight with repatriated Cypriots, and uniforms for health workers arrives

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Over 300 more people booked for being out without permission

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: a message from the CM team (video)

Maria Gregory

Coronavirus: Cabinet to approve measures to mitigate prison overcrowding

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign