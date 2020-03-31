March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Anastasiades ‘would rather be judged for strict measures’ than mourn victims

By Gina Agapiou

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday said he would rather be judged for the new stricter measures taken against the spread of Covid-19 than to mourn victims of the pandemic.

In a post on social media, the president said he shares the discomfort caused by the new lifestyle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the strict measures taken by the government were necessary to protect public health.

“The conundrum though is not what I would like to do, but what I need to do under the circumstances we are going through,” he said.

Anastasiades said he viewed it his responsibility to take such “painful decisions” as he courageously did in the past, he said.

“I would rather be judged harshly for my decisions today than to deal with your pain and bitterness because my own timidity has lost the lives of your loved ones,” the president said.

Any abuse of power within the new measures will not be tolerated, Anastasiades added.

The president ended on a positive note, saying as Cypriots overcame the financial crisis that hit the island on 2013, together we will win this battle as well.

 



