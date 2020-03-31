March 31, 2020

Coronavirus: between 400 and 500 samples being tested every day, Institute says

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Institute of Neurology and Genetics CING

The number of samples tested daily for the detection of the coronavirus by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing) is one of the highest in the world in relation to the population, chief executive director of the institute Leonidas Phylactou said on Tuesday.

So far more than 6,000 samples have been processed by Cing, he said.

However, due to a limit on supplies in all countries, not only in Cyprus, testing must be done sparingly and selectively, he noted, adding that at the moment there are adequate supplies.

“Whatever the ministry of health sends us, we do it and that volume is about 400-500 samples per day. Our numbers are very high relative to the population.”

Speaking in his capacity as head of the bi-communal technical health committee, he commented “we are in daily communication with the occupied area in dealing with the coronavirus.”

“We are trying to resolve the problems of the Turkish Cypriots mainly related to medicines. Some medicines have already been sent and we are trying to address needs that cannot be met there.”



