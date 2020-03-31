March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: cabinet approves house arrest for certain convicts

By Evie Andreou023
The cabinet meeting on Tuesday

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal by the justice ministry to use ankle bracelets on some inmates who are eligible to spend the rest of their sentence under house arrest in a bid to decongest the prisons and prevent a possible coconavirus spread.

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said after the cabinet meeting that the measure was decided after a meeting on Monday presided by President Nicos Anastasiades on tackling the overpopulation problem at the central prisons. The decision concerns the amendment of the law on prisons and provides for the use of ankle bracelets to groups of inmates who can serve the remaining of their sentences on house arrest.

Eligible for this are persons serving up to 12-month sentences given they have served one third of their sentence and persons serving up to five years who have done half of their sentence.

Exempt from the measure are persons  jailed for family violence, for offences linked with human trafficking and exploitation, and convicted sex offenders.

The minister said the decision is also due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus “and the negative consequences to our penitentiary system in the case someone is found to have the virus in the prisons.”

More later



