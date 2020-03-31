March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Civil engineers call for all construction sites to close

By George Psyllides011

The island’s civil engineers have urged the health minister to shut down all construction sites immediately until April 13, as it was nigh on impossible to adhere to the current decree of leaving open jobsites provided the number of workers did not exceed three.

In a statement on Tuesday, civil engineers said this raised the risk of spreading the virus as the majority of sites could not operate and observe the necessary protective measures.

At the same time, engineers could not do their job under circumstances “risking quality and safety without any substantive use towards the project’s progress.”

Engineers questioned why the government relaxed the rule, which affects a large number of people “from the moment that by the same decree, the state imposed especially strict measures regarding the movement of the entire population of our country.

“The partial opening of the construction sites with your decree yesterday, apart from raising the danger of spreading the virus, has caused numerous other problems,” the civil engineers said.

“We urge you to withdraw order 12, as regards the operation of construction sites, and restore the previous regime of full closure,” the engineers said.

They added that many owners pressured contractors to resume work, even if it is impossible to adhere to the necessary safety measures.

In addition, many contractors have already let their crews off, and would now be forced to call them back.

On top of this, construction material suppliers have suspended their operations in a bid to protect their workers and did not intend to reopen before April 13.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Police can’t enter homes without a warrant but they can get one in 30 minutes

Nick Theodoulou

Cabinet approves measures to protect Mediterranean seal in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Anastasiades ‘would rather be judged for strict measures’ than mourn victims

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Public ‘should not be concerned’ about release of non-violent inmates

Nick Theodoulou

BoC announces contact details for loan repayments suspension

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: justice minister says compliance with decrees ‘not something that is optional’

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign