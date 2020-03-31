March 31, 2020

Coronavirus: Covid-19 patients in Cyprus being given chloroquine

By George Psyllides0600

Health authorities in Cyprus said on Tuesday they have started treating patients suffering from Covid-19 with chloroquine and azithromycin following the advice of the advisory committee on the pandemic.

The health insurance organisation (HIO) announced that doctors were starting to prescribe a combination of azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine only to confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Patients with prescriptions should contact one of 12 pharmacies across the Republic to have them filled.

The drugs will be delivered to their homes.

All Covid-19 patients should contact their GPs to discuss whether they needed to start treatment with the drugs in question.

“It is noted that not all patients need treatment, therefore starting it would be decided by the doctors on the basis of the guidelines issued by the health ministry advisory committee,” HIO said.

Recent reports said a small clinical trial in France suggested that hydroxychloroquine helped patients recover from the virus faster, while another small study in Beijing reported that the drug offered no noticeable benefit.

 



