March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: First batch of supplies from China arrived

By George Psyllides0110

Chinese ambassador to Nicosia Huang Xingyuan said on Tuesday the first batch of medical supplies from China has arrived in Cyprus.

In a tweet, the ambassador said he was happy to announce the arrival of the first batch of medical supplies donated by his country.

The supplies include 5,000 KN95 masks, 5,000 surgical masks and 1,320 protective uniforms.

“The second batch is ready in China for pick-up by Cypriot chartered flight,” the Chinese ambassador said. “Hope our supplies will help Cyprus out!”

 



