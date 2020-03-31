March 31, 2020

Coronavirus: One more dies, 32 new cases announced Tuesday (update 2)

A man suffering from Covid-19 has died, bringing the total number of fatalities to eight, health authorities said on Tuesday, while 32 new cases were detected.

At the same time, a woman with Covid-19 gave birth to a boy via c-section at Makarios children’s hospital. The two are doing well. The baby will be also tested for the virus.

Health authorities said an 83-year-old man died from the complications caused by the virus. Of the eight fatalities, two had no apparent underlying health issues.

The 32 new cases were from 550 tests.

The total number of cases in the Republic reached 262, including nine at the British bases.

Authorities have so far carried out around 7,400 tests.

The majority of those found positive were men, 57 per cent. Most of the cases, or 66 per cent, were aged between 25 and 59.

It is followed by the 60 plus age group with 26 per cent, and those aged 0 to 19 at 5 per cent.

 



