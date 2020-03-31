March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new case in the north

By Evie Andreou00

One new coronavirus case was confirmed in the north on Tuesday, bringing the total number there to 70.

The announcement was made by ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli, who also said that three patients currently in the intensive care unit are responding well to treatment.

He added that 29 people who have recovered have been discharged.

Pilli also said that 1,362 tests have been conducted so far, 85 of which were on Tuesday.

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Civil engineers call for all construction sites to close

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Police can’t enter homes without a warrant but they can get one in 30 minutes

Nick Theodoulou

Cabinet approves measures to protect Mediterranean seal in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Anastasiades ‘would rather be judged for strict measures’ than mourn victims

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Public ‘should not be concerned’ about release of non-violent inmates

Nick Theodoulou

BoC announces contact details for loan repayments suspension

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign