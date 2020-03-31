March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Over 300 more people booked for being out without permission

By Staff Reporter00

Police made 315 bookings in 24 hours of people who were out without the required permission.
They said 12,846 checks on drivers and pedestrians were carried out between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

In the 12 hours from 6pm to 6am there were 3,332 checks and 121 bookings.

As of Tuesday new measures are in place allowing people out only once a day for essential reasons.

There will also be a curfew from 9pm to 6am with people only allowed out for work reasons.



