March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos haemodialysis patients to be moved to private sector

By George Psyllides00

In a bid to decongest the unit and reduce the risk of infection, patients of the Paphos general hospital haemodialysis unit will be transferred to private clinics, it was announced on Tuesday.

Head of the hospital Iosif Moutiris said the health ministry had approved the transfer of patients after one had tested positive for Covid-19.

Moutiris said samples had been taken from 11 other patients who were part of the men’s haemodialysis group.

Staff at the unit have been equipped with protective gear.

The patient in question visited the Paphos A&E last Friday with symptoms of the virus. He was referred to Limassol general where it was eventually confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive.

 



