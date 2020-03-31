March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Pedoulas community donates €50,000 to Covid-19 efforts

By Evie Andreou063

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris on Tuesday thanked the community of Pedoulas for donating €50,000 to help efforts for tackling the coronavirus crisis.

The money was delivered to the minister by Pedoulas community leader Marios Theocharous.

“In these difficult times our country is in, there are people who are shining examples to follow,” the minister said in an announcement, adding this was a “remarkable deed.”

He thanked Theocharous and the people of Pedoulas on behalf of the president and the state.



