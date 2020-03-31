March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: postal services to resume Friday to some countries

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The postal service will resume regular postal services on Friday to Belgium, Greece, Germany, the UK and the USA, it announced on Tuesday.

The services offered consist of regular mail, parcels and EMS datapost.

Terms and conditions of each service as well as the applicable restrictions will be in force, the announcement said.

For example, dispatch of medicines is allowed without permission from the ministry of health provided that the shipment is from individual to individual and is in small quantities for strictly personal use.

“We would also like to inform you that similar restrictive measures are being applied in the countries of destination as in Cyprus and as a result delays in handling the items are expected.”

“Last but not least, we invite citizens to adhere to the relevant decrees and to visit the post offices only for urgent cases for the shipment or receipt of items, applying all safety rules on location.”



Related posts

Coronavirus: Animal Party says pet owners can go out without SMS but close to home

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: cabinet approves house arrest for certain convicts

Evie Andreou

Cororonavirus: foreign ministry issues new advisory for students stuck abroad (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: 28 people now hospitalised at Famagusta General

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Almost 70,000 applications received for various assistance programmes

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Seeds calls for applications to fund research programmes

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign