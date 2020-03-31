March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cororonavirus: foreign ministry issues new advisory for students stuck abroad

By Gina Agapiou01

The foreign ministry on Tuesday said it made arrangements with doctors abroad to assist Cypriot students stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a written announcement, the ministry said special arrangements were made for the UK and Greece where most Cypriot students are based.

UK-based students can send an e-mail at [email protected], or call on 0207 124 4090 to access a list of doctors the National federation of Cypriots made arrangements with.

Cypriot students in Greece can contact the following doctors directly

ATHENS
Dr. Nicos Ioannou – Cardiologist +33 6932275185

Dr. Antonis Polydorou — Cardiologist +33 6946825858

Dr. Costas Christodoulou — Gynecologist +33 6944541571

Dr. Michalis Papademetriou — Urology surgeon +33 6977998088

Dr. Michael Kimises – Pathologist +33 6932967771

Dr. Andreas Zambas – Gynecologist +33 6972910006

Dr. Savvas Ioannidis – Surgeon General +33 6944528132

THESSALONIKI

Dr. Charalambos Charalambous – Pathologist +30 6944601449

Dr. Dimitris Efstathiou – Surgeon +30 6945466070

Dr. Charis Fokas – Cardiologist +30 6944845244

Dr. Lambros Razis – Ophthalmic Surgeon +30 6979110033

KASTORIA
Dr. Nikos Nikolaidis – Gynecologist +33 6945383881

Cypriot students in other countries can contact Cyprus’ diplomatic missions abroad to access the contact information of the doctors with which the government made arrangements with where possible, the ministry said.

The list of Cyprus’ diplomatic missions abroad is available in Greek in the following website http://www.mfa.gov.cy/mfa/mfa2016.nsf/mfa50_gr/mfa50_gr?OpenDocument.

Foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Tuesday there were Cypriot students in more than 40 different countries, and their repatriation was a constant concern for the government.
He said the state would provide financial and medical care to all its citizens stranded abroad.
Health Minister Constantios Ioannou said on Monday that students belonging in vulnerable groups are exempt from presenting a health certificate that they do not have coronavirus to be allowed to enter the country.

Upon their return, they will be placed in a 14-day quarantine except those who were abroad for medical reasons. They will be in self-isolation at home.

The exemption for students only concerns those studying abroad who are among vulnerable groups as defined by the health ministry, for example those with chronic diseases and diabetes.

Such students will have to present a confirmation issued by a three-member medical council to which they will have to submit medical certificates concerning their condition. Applications must be submitted to the medical association at [email protected]

“If necessary, the republic will charter flights from Athens and London for the return of passengers belonging to the above categories,” Ioannou said.



