March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus Seeds calls for applications to fund research programmes

By Jonathan Shkurko0107
UCy's campus

Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Cyprus Seeds, whose mission is to support the commercialisation of innovative academic research in universities and research institutions in Cyprus, will be accepting applications for funding from all the universities and research centres in Cyprus.

The call for proposals will be officially sent out on April 8.

“Eligible for the Cyprus Seeds programme are researchers (post docs and PhD students) together with academics from any university (public or private) and research institutions in Cyprus whose research work has the potential to transit from the lab to the marketplace,” said the NGO in a statement.

Interested applicants are required to submit a written pre-proposal which will be evaluated by foreign, experienced experts in the relevant field.

Only the groups to be selected on the basis of their pre-proposal application, will be eligible to submit full proposal application.

The deadline for submitting the pre-proposals applications is May 10.

Cyprus Seeds announced its first call in March 2019 and received 40 applications from universities and research institutions in Cyprus.

Seven projects were selected for funding and support, three were from the University of Cyprus, two from the Cyprus University of Technology and two from the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

For more information:

Panagiota Polykarpou

Program Administrator

Cyprus Seeds

+357 22 364 522 / +99  426 929

[email protected]

Website: www.cyprusseeds.com



Related posts

Coronavirus: Doctor at Paphos hospital returns home after testing negative

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Flight with repatriated Cypriots, and uniforms for health workers arrives

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Over 300 more people booked for being out without permission

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: a message from the CM team (video)

Maria Gregory

Coronavirus: Cabinet to approve measures to mitigate prison overcrowding

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: lockdown interrupts illegal drug supply but users could seek ‘fix’ in other ways

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign