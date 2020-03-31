March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Guardiola knows there are more important issues than football

By Press Association00
Pep Guardiola last week donated one million euros to aid the battle against coronavirus in Spain and has released a message to City fans urging them to heed medical advice

Pep Guardiola is deeply missing football but the Manchester City manager underlined the importance of staying safe by remaining at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Sports across the globe have been suspended as countries look to curb the spread of Covid-19 and few expect the Premier League to return anytime soon.

Guardiola last week donated one million euros to aid the battle against coronavirus in Spain and has released a message to City fans urging them to heed medical advice.

“We miss football,” he said. “We miss the life that we had a few days ago but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses.

“You are my football family and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We’ll come back from this stronger, better, kinder… and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe.”

Guardiola’s video message came as the club launched the new ‘Cityzens At Home’ website dedicated to providing fans with news, advice and activities during these unprecedented times.

There will be bespoke coaching videos from members of the City staff, as well as daily skills challenges and players’ favourite recipes among other offerings.



Related posts

Grealish apologises for breaking lockdown to visit friend

Press Association

Olympics to begin in July 2021

Reuters News Service

Red Bull chief suggested drivers should deliberately catch coronavirus

Press Association

Former Turkey keeper Rustu Recber in hospital with coronavirus

Reuters News Service

Man City’s Gundogan says Liverpool deserve title if season cancelled

Reuters News Service

UEFA president admits that current season may not finish

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign