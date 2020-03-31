March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

ISOP students win first prize in short story competition

By Press Release029

The sixth-grade primary students at The International School of Paphos (ISOP) brought home the first prize for their short story in the ‘Greece-Cyprus-Diaspora: Educational bridges’ competition, for the second consecutive year. The students won first prize for the ‘Short Story’ category, for their fictional story “An old photograph”, which they wrote under the guidance of their teacher Eleana Charalambous.

“The children worked fervently and methodically throughout the course of the competition, managing to excel again this year by winning first prize. Through this journey, the children had the opportunity to become better acquainted and aware with the Cyprus drama and its topical aspects, while developing a spirit of cooperation and teamwork,” Charalambous said.

“This year, with a lot persistence, we managed to win the first place in the short story category. I am very proud and would like to thank our teacher, Mrs Eleana, for the help and love she showed towards the entire team,” said pupil, Athena Michaelidou.

“It was the best surprise. I could not believe it at first. We started preparing at Christmas and worked very hard. We watched documentaries, listened to songs, read poems and became emotional over all those who fought for our freedom. Our teacher and fellow students helped us a lot while writing our short story, and for that I thank them very much!” added another pupil, Andreas Shelouvaris.

 

 



Related posts

UCy signs agreement with Great Place to Work Cyprus

Press Release

€300,000 worth of equipment donated for distance learning

Staff Reporter

Cypriot students in the UK bored, lonely and uncertain

Karim Arnous

Coronavirus: primary-school parents concerned about distance learning

Jean Christou

English School graded ‘excellent’ in ISI report

Press Release

Coronavirus: e-learning in state schools fully operational by Thursday

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign