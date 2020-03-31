March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministry urges public to enjoy photos rather than nature itself as it unveils flower of the month

By Annette Chrysostomou0147

As it continues its campaign to educate the public about the nature around them by focusing on a different plant each month, for April the agriculture ministry advises us to admire plants through photos it has published rather than enjoying them in nature.

The plant for April is Tulipa cypria, which flowers during the month.

The name Tulipa comes from the Turkish word tulbent meaning turban, because of the resemblance of the flower to the headwear. ‘Cypria’ indicates the plant is endemic to Cyprus.

The genus Tulipa comprises about 100 species worldwide which are found in Europe, West and Central Asia and North Africa. In Cyprus, the genus is represented by three species, Tulipa akamasica and Tulipa cypria, which are endemic, as well as the acclimated Tulipa agenensis.

The plant can be found in the Akamas peninsula, in the area between Mammari and Denia, and near the village of Agios Symeon in the Karpasia peninsula, at an altitude of 100 to 300 metres.



