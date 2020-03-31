March 31, 2020

Revenue from tourism up in January 2020

Revenue from tourism amounted to €40.2 million in January 2020, an increase of 1.5 per cent over the same month in 2019, data published by the Cyprus Statistical Service showed on Tuesday.

According to Cystat’s passenger survey, the expenditure per person for January 2020 reached €469.98 compared to €483.26 in January 2019, marking reduction of 2.7 per cent.

The expenditure per person/per day for January 2020 compared to January 2019 rose by 3.0 per cent to €55.95 from €54.30.

Furthermore, the average length of stay also declined by 5.6 per cent year on year to 8.4 days compared with 8.9 days in January 2019.

 



