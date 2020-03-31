March 31, 2020

The French prayer meeting that set a virus time bomb

Around 2,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been linked to one prayer meeting in the French city of Mulhouse, contributing to the country’s biggest COVID19 cluster.



