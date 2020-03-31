Tuesday, March 31: Coronavirus global update

As of 06.00 today more than 785,790 people have been infected across the world and over 37,816 have died but at the same time 165,607 people have recovered.
The USA is now the country with the most infected cases (164,250) ahead of Italy (101,739) and Spain with 87,956, who overtook China (81,518) an hour or so ago.
Italy though has the most deaths, 11,591, with Spain moving second with 7,716 deaths .
06.52 Coronavirus epidemic ‘far from over’ in Asia – WHO official
The coronavirus epidemic is “far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region, and the current measures to curb the spread of the virus are merely buying time for countries to prepare for large-scale community transmissions, a WHO official said on Tuesday.
Even with all the measures, the risk of transmission in the region will not go away as long as the pandemic continues, said Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the World Health Organization (WHO).
06.31 Mexico declares health emergency as death toll rises
Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday and issued stricter rules aimed at containing the fast-spreading coronavirus after its number of cases surged past 1,000 and the death toll rose sharply.
Health officials reported a total of 1,094 cases of coronavirus, up from 993 a day earlier, and eight more deaths, taking its total to 28. They reiterated warnings that the health system could be overwhelmed if the coronavirus is not contained.
05.49 Japan coronavirus infections top 2,000 cases
Coronavirus infections in Japan topped 2,000 cases on Tuesday, according to a Reuters calculation based on ministry data and media reports.
A centre for disabled people in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, found seven more infections on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 93, Kyodo News reported.
Japan is also urging its citizens not to travel to 73 countries and regions, or a third of all countries in the world, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, as the government fights to prevent an explosive surge in coronavirus cases.
What happened yesterday
EUROPE
- Italy’s government said it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak at least until the Easter season in April.
- The British prime minister’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, is self-isolating with symptoms just days after the British leader himself tested positive.
- France recorded its worst daily coronavirus death toll on Monday, exceeding 3,000 for the first time, and army helicopters transported critical patients from the east to hospitals overseas.
- More than a dozen Russian regions including the city of St Petersburg introduced a partial lockdown.
- Finland will extend most of its measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak by one month until May 13 from April 13.
- Denmark may gradually lift a lockdown after Easter if the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths remain stable.
- Spain overtook China in the number of those infected with coronavirus.
- Germany hopes to launch a Singapore-style smartphone app within weeks to help trace infections.
- Hungary’s prime minister has secured open-ended emergency powers to fight the outbreak.
AMERICAS
- People cheered the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort as it sailed into New York, a beacon of the national effort to stanch the coronavirus outbreak at its U.S. epicenter as the number of cases soared.
- The U.S. government has cut deals with Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc and said it is in talks with at least two other firms to expand manufacturing capacity within the United States for coronavirus vaccines.
- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro stepped up his stand-off with state governments by suggesting that democracy could be at risk if the coronavirus crisis leads to social chaos.
- Colombia’s ELN guerrillas declared a unilateral cease-fire for one month from April 1 in an effort to help stem the spread.
ASIA AND THE PACIFIC
- China will step up prevention and control of asymptomatic coronavirus cases, state media reported.
- Police in India fired tear gas to disperse a stone-pelting crowd of migrant workers defying a three-week lockdown against the coronavirus that has left hundreds of thousands of poor without jobs and hungry.
- Tokyo’s governor called on residents to avoid outings, but said it was up to Prime Minister to declare a state of emergency.
- The World Health Organization has not shared with member states information Taiwan provided including details on its cases and prevention methods, its foreign ministry said.
- Vietnam suspended public transport services.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
- Iran had 117 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, prompting the Middle East’s worst hit country to consider tougher curbs.
- Saudi Arabia will finance treatment for anyone infected with the coronavirus in the country, the health minister said, while the agriculture ministry took steps to boost wheat and livestock supplies.
- An aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tested positive but initial findings indicate she had not posed an infection risk to the 70-year-old leader.
- Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown, following neighbour South Africa in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages.
ECONOMIC FALLOUT
- Global stocks rose on Monday despite a drop in oil prices to their lowest levels since 2002, as central banks and the United States tried to contain damage from the coronavirus that has upended the world economy.
- Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Monday to keep their markets open and ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment and other essential goods.
- The International Monetary Fund said relaxing the euro zone’s fiscal rules and support from the European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism is critical to a strong regional response.
- Banks across the euro zone are ditching dividends to shore up reserves as the outbreak threatens to tip the world into a deep recession.
- Israel will spend 80 billion shekels ($22 billion) to help the economy weather the coronavirus crisis.
- Switzerland may have to expand its emergency fund for companies after banks loaned out $6.89 billion in the first four days of the scheme.
- Peru is readying a stimulus package worth around 12% of its gross domestic product.
- The outbreak will push Germany into recession in the first half of this year and could result in its output contracting by up to 5.4% this year.
- Collapsing oil prices are costing some OPEC members not only lost revenue when they most need it to tackle the coronavirus crisis, but also market share they may never recoup.
- South Korea will make emergency cash payments to all but the richest families and draw up a second supplementary budget next month.
- Nigeria’s currency eased to 415 naira per dollar on the black market on Monday after its president ordered a lockdown of two of the country’s biggest cities.
- Singapore’s central bank aggressively eased its monetary policy, with the city-state’s economy bracing for a deep recession.
