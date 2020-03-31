March 31, 2020

UCy signs agreement with Great Place to Work Cyprus

Aiming at developing interpersonal relationships and promoting the science of human resource management to the mutual benefit of both parties and society, the postgraduate programme in human resource management (MSc in HRM) from the University of Cyprus and Great Place to Work Cyprus (GPtWC), signed a memorandum of understanding on March 17.

During the signing ceremony of the MoU, the programme director, Eleni Stavrou-Costea, welcomed the cooperation.

“The postgraduate programme in human resource management appreciates this new collaboration with GPtWC, which aims to certify companies and organisations in the proper application of human resources practices,” Stavrou-Costea stressed.

“We believe that this collaboration will be extremely constructive and beneficial for the postgraduate students of the programme and the University of Cyprus in general, as through the analysis of information and data of companies based in Cyprus standards of good implementation and best practices in human resource management will emerge. At the same time, we believe that through our expertise at the University of Cyprus, we will contribute to the evaluation and development of good human resource development policies and practices in Cyprus.”

General manager of GPtWC Kyriakos Iakovidis, stated that “with its successful operations over the last 30 years and its presence in 59 countries, Great Place to Work has made a significant contribution to the development of workplaces characterised by a a culture of high confidence – as experienced by staff – and high performance. Our ambition, in cooperation with the postgraduate programme in Human resource management is to achieve the same in Cyprus.”



