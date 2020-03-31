March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
We are all facing the same challenge

By Maria Gregory03

On behalf of the Cyprus Mail team, we would like to thank all our readers for their continued support while we are all facing the same challenge together in helping stop the spread of Covid-19.

Our team remains completely committed to covering this unprecedented global crisis by informing our community on all the latest news and information.

Our staff is mostly working from home and, for those of us who have to go out in order to do their jobs, we want to reassure you we are taking all the safety precautions.

We are grateful to see how many of you are using our platforms to keep informed and we promise we will keep doing our best during this difficult period for all of us.

 



