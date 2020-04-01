Coronavirus: 58 new cases, highest so far (Updated)

Fifty-eight new Covid-19 cases were announced by the health ministry on Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of cases to 320.

One man, aged 66, has also died bringing the total deaths to nine, eight men and one woman. He had an extensive medical history of underlying health conditions. The average age of death is now 68 with seven of them having underlying conditions.

The new cases include two from the British bases, 24 cases were from contact tracing and the history of a further 32 are still being investigated.

Some 8,176 tests have been carried out so far, the ministry of health said on Wednesday.

“The high amount of infections is a reflection of our behaviour in previous days and it is that we did not implement the necessary measures which has led to the spread of the virus,” said Leontios Kostrikis, an expert advising the government on the pandemic.

“That is why we, as a scientific council, proposed taking the stricter measures,” he said.

The tests have been carried out at the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, the microbiological department at Nicosia hospital and private labs.

The total amount of people who were hospitalised and have now recovered is 24.

From yesterday’s cases, of which 15 were having their background investigated, 14 have been confirmed to be in contact with previously confirmed cases. The other is still being looked into.

A second death and seven new confirmed cases were also announced by authorities in the north on Wednesday.

This brings the total of confirmed cases to 77.

The death was that of an 83-year-old woman from Germany who was in hospital.

The woman was among the group of German tourists placed in quarantine by Turkish Cypriot authorities after one of their co-travellers was tested positive to coronavirus earlier in March.





