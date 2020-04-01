April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Four members of the drug squad in self-isolation

By Nick Theodoulou0136
Ykan chief Stelios Sergides

Four members of the drug squad Ykan are in self-isolation after two came into contact with confirmed cases, with three in Larnaca and one in Famagusta.

“The partner of one of our officers has tested positive and as such they are both now in self-isolation, as well as two other members with whom he worked,” Ykan chief Stelios Sergides told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

He also said that a partner of another member of the drug squad in Famagusta has tested positive, but he was on leave from work and as such there is no concern of him having come into contact with others.

Sergides also said that tests were being carried on Wednesday and results are expected on Thursday.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Paphos doctor recalls his battle with coronavirus

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Government amends authorisation for exceptional movement outside

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Medical staff warned over sick leave absences

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Police chief – ‘we’re bringing in the National Guard’

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: 3D printers churning out face guards

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: British expats living in Cyprus, stuck in the UK and desperate to come home

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign