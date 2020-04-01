April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: over 200 booked on first night of curfew

By Annette Chrysostomou0561

A total of 212 drivers and pedestrians were booked by police from 6pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday for moving around without a permit while a curfew was in effect between 9pm and 6am.

As police spokesman Christos Andreou told SigmaLive, there were 1,452 inspections of premises with no violations, but of the 2,558 checks of drivers and people on foot carried out, 212 violated the decree.



