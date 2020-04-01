April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos A&E to closed Wednesday after confirmed case among staff

By Staff Reporter00
Paphos hospital

Paphos A&E will remain closed on Wednesday after a case of coronavirus was confirmed among staff.

According to CNA, the case concerns a nurse.

Dr Joseph Mutiris, who has been in charge of the hospital’s interim administration, is in constant contact with Okypy and the health ministry to further handle the matter, and it has been decided from the outset to close the A&E, CNA reported.

Pursuant to the pandemic protocol, the nurse’s  contacts will be traced.

Disinfection procedures will also begin.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Bases say seven, not nine cases in SBA

Staff Reporter

Five hectares of wild vegetation destroyed in Lysos fire

Staff Reporter

Unsettled weather expected until Friday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: over 200 booked on first night of curfew

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Thermal cameras to be used for traffic checks during curfew

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: More time on internet has led to increase in cybercrime

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign