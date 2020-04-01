April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Police launch probe after person with special needs fined on way to bank

By Evie Andreou00

Police on Wednesday said they launched a probe into the booking by officers of a person with special needs found to have violated regulations on movement restrictions and were making arrangements to strike the fine off.

The police statement followed media reports that a person with special needs was booked on Tuesday.

The report was made by Akel MP Skevi Koukouma who told news portal Dialogos that the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the person in question was on their way to the bank to receive their disability allowance.

The Akel MP told the news portal that despite it was clear it concerned a person with special needs, the police officers insisted, and without showing any understanding, they fined him or her.

“The police chief, as soon as the incident came to his attention, immediately ordered a probe,” police said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Police Chief Kypros Michaelides gave orders for the fine to be immediately sent to the police headquarters and from there to the Attorney-general with the suggestion it be stricken-off.

Clarifications were also given that the fine imposed was €150 and not €300 as the report said, since the law has yet to be amended by parliament.

Cabinet approved on Tuesday a bill on doubling the on the spot fine for persons violating the decrees on movement restrictions. The bill is to be tabled to parliament to vote in the next plenary session.

 

 



