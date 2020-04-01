April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Thermal cameras used to check ban on traffic

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police will be using a number of thermal cameras belonging to the national guard and drones in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, it was announced on Wednesday.

The national guard system includes a number of long-range cameras with a range of up to 20 kilometres which are installed at fixed points while unmanned aircraft will be used for aerial observation, daily Fileleftheros reported. Mobile cameras located in 4×4 wheel drives will also be operational from Wednesday.

The images will be transmitted in real time to the research and rescue coordination centre, police and other government services from Wednesday on.

The system is usually used to identify and monitor targets near the coast but will now be used to monitor road traffic under the new stringent measures which ban traffic from 9pm until 6am.



Related posts

Coronavirus: More time on internet has led to increase in cybercrime

Annette Chrysostomou

Examination of pending citizenship applications to be speeded up

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: ‘Compliance can’t be optional’

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Air traffic in March fell by up to 91.6%

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police investigating attempted murder in Lythrodontas (updated)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Paphos haemodialysis patients to be moved to private sector

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign