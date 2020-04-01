April 1, 2020

Cyprus marks scaled-down April 1 anniversary

By Evie Andreou08
President Nicos Anastasiades after laying a wreath

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday laid a wreath at the imprisoned graves in Nicosia to mark the 65th anniversary of the launch of the Eoka struggle for independence in 1955.

A liturgy was carried out at the Ayios Ioannis cathedral at the archbishopric without attendants due to restrictions on movement as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Because of the restrictions the annual parades by students and veterans as well as other events usually taking place on this day were called off.

In a brief statement, House President Demetris Syllouris, who also laid a wreath at the imprisoned graves, said this day was dedicated to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for their homeland.

“They left us as legacy their exemplary struggle, faith and utmost love for the homeland,” Syllouris said.

According to Alpha TV, in Liopetri, several residents marked the anniversary just after midnight by standing on their  balconies and rooftops with flares and torches while fireworks were set off to honour Modestos Panteli, the first Eoka fighter who died early on April 1, 1955 during an operation to cut off the power supply to a British camp outside Avgorou, in the Famagusta area. Panteli was from Liopetri.

Political parties issued statements commemorating the anniversary with references mainly to the Cyprus problem.

 



