Federer wows fans on Twitter with video of trick shots

20-time grand slam champion Roger Federer

Roger Federer delighted fans by posting a video on Twitter on Tuesday, which shows him executing some trademark trick shots against a wall in the snow.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion last played at the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, before undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in February.

He is supposed to return to playing in time for the grasscourt season in June.

“Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome,” Federer tweeted along with the video, which showed the Swiss moving around seamlessly amid snowfall.

The video has already garnered over 3.85 million views and shows Federer hitting between-the-legs ‘tweeners’ and behind-the-back shots.

The tennis circuit is currently halted with the men’s ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women’s circuit, suspending all tournaments until June 7 after countries started locking down borders to contain the coronavirus pandemic.



