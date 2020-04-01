April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five hectares of wild vegetation destroyed in Lysos fire

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: CNA

Five hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation and pine were destroyed by a fire near Lysos, Paphos on Tuesday night.

According to police and fire brigade, the fire was extinguished around 9pm.

Four trucks from the forestry department and one from the Polis Chrysochous fire station were involved in the operation.

To avoid any new outbreak, forest department vehicle remained there until midnight Tuesday.

The cause of its fire are being investigated.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Unsettled weather expected until Friday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: over 200 booked on first night of curfew

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Thermal cameras to be used for traffic checks during curfew

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: More time on internet has led to increase in cybercrime

Annette Chrysostomou

Examination of pending citizenship applications to be speeded up

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: ‘Compliance can’t be optional’

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign