April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Invel: Opening their hearts and doors to support COVID-19 response

By Maria Gregory01

The Cyprus Mail received the below announcement by Invel Real Estate, which reflects an act of commendable social contribution and responsibility amidst this challenging period of national and global crisis. Our media community applauds this action of solidarity during COVID-19, which inspires hope and reassurance as we move forward to overcome this common threat.

 

The press release follows:

“Invel Real Estate, major shareholders of Prodea Investments whose investments include “The Landmark Nicosia” and “Aphrodite Hills Resort”, is actively supporting the island’s healthcare system during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by donating 110,000 euros to cover the supply of  medical equipment that will help save lives and further prevent the spread of the virus in our country.

 

Having well identified the urgent need to set-up additional intensive care units, and in close coordination with the national health care services, Invel Real Estate is covering the installation costs of medical gas supply systems within the national hospital units.

 

As part of its on-going social contribution initiatives and remaining committed to supporting the community, The Landmark Nicosia is opening their hearts-and doors- to offer a number of its hotel rooms to the heroes who are selflessly protecting our communities and loved ones against this life threatening virus. The Landmark Nicosia is turning part of its rooms into an area for medical staff accommodation and will provide rooms free of charge, for medical staff, many of whom are working around the clock, struggling to get home, especially after late night shifts.

 

Invel Real Estate will continue to focus all its efforts to respond to the constantly changing situation and remain resilient in the face of this global challenge by keeping up the spirit of solidarity.”

 

 

 

 

 



