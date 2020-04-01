April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man in critical condition after being shot during argument

By George Psyllides00
Nicosia general

A 48-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot with a hunting shotgun during an argument at a home in the Lythrodontas area on Tuesday.

Initial reports said the man’s condition was not life-threatening but on Wednesday he was being treated at Nicosia general hospital ICU after undergoing surgery to remove the pellets from his abdomen.

Police have arrested a 52-year-old male suspect, the owner of the house where the incident took place at around 5pm.

Police said the two had argued over differences they had and at some stage the 52-year-old allegedly took his hunting shotgun and shot the 48-year-old.

The suspect is expected to appear before a court on Wednesday.



