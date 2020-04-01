April 1, 2020

Paphos official donates half of salary to those in need

Charalambos Pazaros

A Paphos official will donate half of his salary, for the next three months to those in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Aware of the difficulties that have been created due to the current situation and especially for some of the vulnerable groups of our city, I would like to inform my fellow citizens that I will contribute 50 per cent of my salary as municipal advisor to the municipality of Paphos for a period of three months,” Charalampos Pazaros, head of the Paphos superficiality social welfare committee wrote on his Facebook page.

His contribution will take the form of food vouchers to be shared every month with a number of vulnerable families living in Paphos, he added.

“For the purpose of transparency, I will deliver a list of the names of the families that will be receive the coupons to the social welfare office of Paphos municipality or to anyone who reasonably requests it,” he said.

In making his decision, he said, it it was important that the state had already announced support measures for both employees and employers throughout Cyprus.

“I thought it was necessary to help our fellow citizens who, due to the coronavirus, are going through even more difficult times since there are cases where even this one member of the family who can work, is currently unable, and their needs are now increased and immediate.”

He also appealed to the public to show the appropriate ‘prudence, responsibility and patience’, and that if we want to defeat coronavirus “we should all stay at home”.

This may result in financial burdens, he said, but stressed that this was the only way to protect vulnerable groups, “ourselves and our families”.

His Facebook post has garnered close to 1,000 interactions so far.

 

 

 

 



