April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Uefa suspends Champions League ‘until further notice’

By Reuters News Service02
The famous trophy on display at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland

UEFA bowed to the inevitable on Wednesday and suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches “until further notice” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

European soccer’s governing body also said all national team games scheduled for June have been postponed, including playoff matches for Euro 2020, which has been moved to 2021.

The finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Women’s Champions League, all of which were scheduled for May, had already been postponed.

While most leagues in Europe hope to finish their domestic seasons once restrictions on movement and social contact are lifted, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said last week the season could be lost if play does not start by the end of June.



