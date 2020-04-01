April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unsettled weather expected until Friday

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photos: Christos Theodorides

With a low pressure system in the area, cloudy weather, isolated rain and thunderstorms have been predicted by the met office for Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 22C inland and in coastal areas and 12C in the higher mountains.

At night, they will drop to 9C around Nicosia, 12 to 14C near the sea and 3C in Troodos, where frost may form.

On Thursday mostly clear weather will prevail but there is a possibility of isolated rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to remain at the same levels, average for early April.

On Friday an increase in temperatures is expected, and on Saturday it will be even warmer, while dust levels are likely to increase.



