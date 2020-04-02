April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 153 drivers and pedestrians booked overnight Wednesday

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A total of 153 drivers and pedestrians were booked for violating the ban on movements from 6pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

During the same time 1,111 premises were checked but no violations were reported.

In Nicosia, 2,111 people were checked and 50 were booked, in Limassol the numbers were 606 with 16 booked, in Larnaca 409 were checked and 28 booked, in Paphose 120 were checked of which 18 did not carry the necessary permit, in Famagusta 411 were checked and 26 booked and in the Morphou district 114 were checked and 1 booked.

Regarding the 1,111 premises, 360 of them were inspected in Nicosia, 117 in Limassol, 19 in Larnaca, 183 in Paphos, 152 in Famagusta and 104 in Morphou.



