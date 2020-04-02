April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 36 new confirmed cases

By Staff Reporter00

The health ministry announced  36  new Covid-19 cases on Thursday evening, bringing the total to 356.

 

 



