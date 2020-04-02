April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: baby born to Covid-19 mother tests negative

By George Psyllides0758
Makarios hospital

A baby born to a mother with coronavirus on Tuesday has tested negative, the hospital said on Thursday.

The baby’s health condition was excellent and there were no symptoms related to the virus, said Avraam Elias, director of Makarios hospital paediatric clinic.

The baby will remain in hospital and will be tested again in seven days.

“If the second sample is also negative, the newborn will be discharged and will come into contact with his mother, provided she has also tested negative twice,” he said.

The mother, who had not displayed any symptoms of the virus despite being positive, has tested negative once. She will be tested again on Friday.

This was the first baby in Cyprus to be born to a mother who was positive.

Elia said a three-month-old baby is so far the only confirmed case concerning a child.

The baby was treated for three days and was now at home where it was closely monitored.

“So far there is no other confirmed case that needed treatment in hospital,” Elia said.



Related posts

Coronavirus: foreign ministry was closed after official tests positive

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: CySO to put on concert for home viewing on Saturday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Two students challenge right to return in court (updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Around 50 deliveries to elderly and sick so far

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Tests in Aradippou and Paphos due to high number of cases

Evie Andreou

Over 10,000 people sign up to Cypriots abroad portal

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign