April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus extends flight ban for another two weeks

By Reuters News Service01016
Larnaca airport

Cyprus extended a ban on commercial air links with 28 countries for another two weeks on Thursday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ban, introduced on March 21 for a 14 day period, would be in effect for a further 14 days, Cypriot transport minister Yiannis Karousos said in a tweet. He said the decision was dictated by the situation in Cyprus, and the “dramatic” situation in other European states.

Cyprus has recorded 320 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Chloroquine only used in trials or emergencies says ministry

Annette Chrysostomou

Police divers, helicopter continue search for missing man

Annette Chrysostomou

Man on remand after shooting

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 153 drivers and pedestrians booked overnight Wednesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Shop owners appeal to church to show virus-era generosity over rents

Kyriacos Iacovides

Coronavirus: Unemployment, mental health among the young’s main concerns (with video)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign