April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Coronavirus: Cyprus football stakeholders to assess the future of games

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A teleconference to decide the future of the Cyprus football league is expected to take place in the next 24 hours.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA), the Pancyprian Footballers Association (Pasp) and the Cyprus Football Coaches Association are all expected to participate.

During the meeting the parties will also discuss the clubs’ financial situation and the players’ contracts.

On Wednesday, Europe’s football governing body Uefa decided to extend the postponement of all European football events due to the situation with the coronavirus in Europe.



