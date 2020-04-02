April 2, 2020

Coronavirus: CySO to put on concert for home viewing on Saturday

By Annette Chrysostomou

Under the motto ‘Stay at home with the Cyprus symphony orchestra’, the orchestra will stage three musical stories on Saturday for the public to enjoy from the safety of their.

The three musical stories are A Giant, A Bull and A Turtle, and will be broadcast on Saturday at 7pm on the orchestra’s Facebook page.

The stories will be recounted by a double bass, a violin and a narrator.

A Giant walks in the wild, dark forest, sits below a tree and has a dream… what is he dreaming of?

Ferdinand the bull is chosen for a bull fight, but he wants to peacefully sit under a beech and smell the flowers. Will he join the fight?

A rabbit and a turtle agree to race each other. Who will win? The narration of Aesop’s well-known myth is accompanied by melodies from popular classical works by Rachmaninov, Paganini, Schubert, Saint-Saens, Mozart and other composers, arranged by Alkis Baltas.

The concert will include projection of images and the narration will be in Greek.



