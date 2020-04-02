April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: FinMin asks other ministries to make cutbacks

By George Psyllides00

The finance ministry has asked other ministries to cut non-essential operating and developments expenditure, as the government seeks to dampen the fiscal effects of the coronavirus crisis.

In a March 30 urgent circular to other ministries, finance ministry permanent secretary Giorgos Panteli, said the measures put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus “inevitably affected state revenues and expenditure” and therefore the 2020 budget and the medium term fiscal framework, 2020-2022, which had been drafted taking into account different facts.

“Thus, the 2020 budget must be thoroughly revised to ensure, as much as possible, the stability of public finances,” the circular said.

Consequently, spending relating to conferences, seminars, work groups, training, travel and fuel allowances, expert studies, equipment procurement, but also a number of development projects, should be reviewed.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Covid-19 will persist in Cyprus for a long time, minister says

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: police say don’t use 199 and 112 unless it’s an emergency

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: foreign ministry was closed after official tests positive

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: baby born to Covid-19 mother tests negative

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: CySO to put on concert for home viewing on Saturday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Two students challenge right to return in court (updated)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign